Wind Advisory:

In a similar fashion to Tuesday evening, the start of our Wednesday features strong winds. This is mainly due to the passage of our next cold front which is expected to happen later this morning. This places the timing of the strongest winds during the morning commute.

For that, the National Weather Service has placed Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, and Dekalb Counties under a WIND ADVISORY. This advisory will run until noontime today as winds could gust between 40-45 mph. If you plan to be out on the roads, especially in a high-profile vehicle, make sure to travel with caution. Winds look to slowly subside as the afternoon progress. However, gusts up to 25 to 30 mph will be possible.