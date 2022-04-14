Wind Advisory Issued:

You can say that the Stateline dodged a bullet when it comes to yesterday’s severe threat. The showers and few thunderstorms that we saw during the morning hours yesterday tainted the atmosphere, lowering our chance of seeing severe weather.

Now, our attention turns to the wind as the same storm system that has been behind the severe threats as of late is primed to become quite the wind-maker for our Thursday. To start, the National Weather Service has placed all of our counties in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin under a Wind Advisory which be in effect from 10AM this morning to 7PM this evening.

Blustery Thursday:

Winds to start off the day will range from 20-30 mph, increasing to 45-55 mph by this afternoon. Impacts include loose objects in your yard being blown around, sporadic power outages, and difficult travel for some (especially on north and south oriented roadways).

Despite the increasing wind, today remains dry with plenty of sun to start, giving way to a partly cloudy sky, Cooler air rushing in behind yesterday’s cold front will result in a much cooler afternoon, with highs near 50°. That lands roughly 20° 25° cooler than the highs that were felt Wednesday afternoon. Conditions remain quiet for the first half of tonight, with a slim chance for an isolated rain/snow shower or two moving in before sunrise. Temperatures overnight look to fall back into the low to mid 30s.

Cooling Back Down:

With the upcoming chill in mind, our temperatures are going to feel much different that what we’ve been subjected to the past few days. The average high Thursday, Friday, Saturday comes to a chilly 49-degrees, which lands about 20-degrees cooler than the average high from Monday to Wednesday. Clouds will increasing during the day on Friday, with a slight chance for a few showers arriving during the evening. Highs will be back around the 50-degree mark, then cooling by a few degrees to kick off Easter weekend!