Blustery Friday:

After another missed opportunity for the Stateline to see accumulating snow yesterday, our attention now turns to the threat for gusty winds. Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed the counties that hug the Illinois/Wisconsin border under a Wind Advisory. This advisory will be in effect from 2PM this afternoon to 3AM Saturday morning, with gusts peaking around 35-45 mph.

Thankfully, winds won’t be an issue for the morning commute. However, that can’t be said for the drive home as the strongest winds will be sliding into the Stateline during that time. You may want to take extra caution, especially if you travel in a high-profile vehicle. Another impact to look out for is the threat for blowing and drifting snow, especially if most of your travels occur in open areas.

Few Late-Day Flurries:

The same disturbance that will bring us blustery conditions later on today will also bring the chance for a few late-day flurries. Chances look to come to an end as we enter the overnight hours. However, the strongest winds look to stick around into the early stage of Saturday morning. Once today vigorous and quick-moving system is over the northern Great Lakes, skies will begin to clear, resulting in another bitterly cold morning to kick off the weekend.

The difference with tomorrow’s cold is that the lingering gusty wind will allow wind chills to bottom out between -10° to 15°. Despite the cold, high pressure settles in for the first half of the weekend, resulting in plenty of sunshine throughout the day. However, highs will take a quick hit thanks to the cold front sliding through this evening, with most peaking in the low 20s.

No Break From the Wind:

Gusty winds make a return for Sunday, this time being out of the southwest. This will allow a big-time warm-up to ensue, allowing highs to climb from the low 20s Saturday to near 50-degrees by Sunday afternoon. Along with the warm-up, dry weather continues, with clouds slowly increasing into Monday night. This is all ahead of another storm system that looks to impact the area early next week, bringing a chance for mixed precipitation. At the same time, temperatures will enter a cooling trend, landing in the upper 20s by the middle of the week.