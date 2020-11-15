Wind Advisory through Sunday evening

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin through Sunday evening. West winds were quick to increase following a rather strong cold front late Saturday night, which brought a few showers and thunderstorms to most of the area.

West winds have been gusting, at times, close to 50-55mph and will continue to remain rather gusty through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Winds should begin to subside by around 10pm, but will remain breezy through Monday morning.

Cloud cover wrapping around the strong low pressure system in the northern Great Lakes will continue, breaking up a bit during the overnight. Another weak low pressure system will move in from the northwest around 6pm/7pm. As it does a few wind-driven sprinkles and flurries will be possible. Skies are expected to remain dry through the overnight.