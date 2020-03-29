Wind Advisory through Sunday Evening

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for northern Illinois through 7pm Sunday evening. Winds were quick to increase following the passage of a strong storm system Saturday night. That same storm brought severe weather and numerous tornadoes across the Midwest, including reported tornadoes in Ogle and Whiteside counties.

Winds Sunday afternoon have been gusting close to 45 mph, with a few gusts topping close to 50 mph. Wind speeds will gradually subside through the late evening, but remain breezy through the night. Northwest winds will pick back up Monday, gusting 20-25mph before relaxing Monday late afternoon.