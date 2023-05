A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties until 7pm Monday. Northwest winds have been gusting 40-45 mph throughout the afternoon.

The strong wind gusts will ease some Monday evening but remain around 30-35 mph overnight. Winds will pick back up during the afternoon Tuesday, gusting to 35 mph. As high pressure moves in Tuesday evening winds will begin to ease but remain from the northwest through Wednesday.