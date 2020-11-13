Wind and rain return for the weekend

Sunshine will be plenty Friday afternoon as high pressure slides into the lower Great Lakes, but temperatures won’t warm much. Dry air and clear skies Friday night will allow lows to once again fall into the mid to upper 20s, but rise a bit heading into Saturday morning.

Southerly winds will continue into Saturday afternoon, but increasing cloud cover will limit temperatures during the day in the 40s. A stronger push of warm air ahead of a rather strong low and cold front will likely bring highs Saturday into the low 50s, but that likely won’t be achieved until late in the evening.

The southerly winds will also pull more moisture northward with rain showers increasing from south to north late morning, and into the afternoon. The rain will stay mostly scattered during the day, but could pick up a little more in intensity Saturday night. It’s also possible that a few rumbles of thunder may be heard. The cold front will quickly race through the Stateline early Sunday, shifting winds around to the northwest by sunrise. A quick rush of cold air behind the front and deepening low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes will cause the northwest wind to gust close to 45 mph through the afternoon.

Rainfall totals through could add up to another half an inch between Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Sunday will stay in the low to mid 40s, with overnight lows dipping back into the 20s.