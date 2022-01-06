Wind Chill Advisory issued as dangerous wind chills expected by Friday morning

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin beginning at 9pm Thursday, lasting through 9am Friday.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon struggled to make it out of the upper single digits and low teens, with Rockford officially reaching 13 degrees. The average high should be right around 30 degrees. With only a few clouds expected through the night, temperatures will tumble under a mostly clear sky. Already, temperatures have dropped into the low single digits and below zero.

There is still a breeze from the Northwest Thursday evening which has pushed wind chills down into the single digits below zero, some reaching double digits below zero! Wind chill values for all Friday morning will fall as low as twenty five degrees below zero, even though the wind will be much lighter as high pressure moves in overnight.

Wind chill values remain below zero during the afternoon Friday as the actual air temperature rises to near 10 degrees. Temperatures Friday evening will plummet once again, but as southerly winds develop the temperature will actually begin to rise into Saturday morning. But until then, make sure you’ve covered any exposed skin if out Friday, especially during the morning. Winds Friday afternoon will remain light, first from the Northwest and then shifting around to the Southeast.