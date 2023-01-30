A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for southern Wisconsin and northwest Illinois beginning late Monday night, lasting through Tuesday morning. Wind chills are not expected to drop significantly but a few locations could fall as low as -20 to -25 degrees below zero, meaning frostbite could occur on exposed skin in as little as 20-30 minutes.

Strong high pressure currently located over northwest Iowa will settle across northern Illinois by daybreak Tuesday. This will help turn our winds somewhat calm through the night, but also allow temperatures to fall quickly as the sun sets. This will be most notable in areas that have a deeper snowpack from Saturday’s snowfall. Air temperatures will drop below zero, some as low as -10 degrees (which is our current forecast). The lighter wind will help some with the wind chill factor, but even a 5 mile per hour breeze will push the wind chill down Tuesday morning.

Wind chills, while improving some Tuesday afternoon, will remain below zero during the day as high temperatures warm into the low to mid-teens. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected through the middle of the week.