Wind Chill Advisory issued once again for portions of the Stateline

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY was just issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside counties in northwest Illinois and for Green County in southwest Wisconsin beginning late Wednesday night, lasting through mid-morning Thursday.
Clearing skies have been taking place over portions of northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin Wednesday night, allowing temperatures to quickly fall into the low single digits. While winds are not overly strong, a breeze from the North between 5-10 mph has pushed wind chill values down already as low as -15 degrees. Wind chills could fall between -20° and -25° by Thursday morning. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Skies will begin clear, but then cloud back over as another weak wave passes through. This will bring a chance for light snow by Thursday afternoon and evening.