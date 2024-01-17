A WIND CHILL ADVISORY remains in effect for the entire area until 9AM.

Wind chills up until then could fall to -25 degrees in some locations, allowing frostbite to occur on any exposed skin in a matter of 30 minutes.

Be sure to dress in extra layers if you’re heading out this morning. On a positive note, temperatures by this afternoon are expected to climb into the low to mid-teens with wind chill values finally warming above zero degrees by late afternoon!

Two disturbances, one tonight and then one Thursday night, are then scheduled to bring the Stateline a chance for light snow showers.

For most, snowfall accumulations will range from 1″-3″, which may be enough for travel impacts for both Thursday and Friday morning’s commute. Also with the second disturbance will be a strong cold front, one of which will unfortunately bring an end to this “spike” in temperatures.

Winds behind the frontal passage will shift to the north and become stronger in the process. This will send high temperatures quickly back into the single-digits for Friday and Saturday, with overnight lows dropping back well below zero.

It’s likely we’ll see another wind chill headline for late in the week as wind chills Friday night could fall as low as -30 degrees. Temperatures remain in the teens for Sunday afternoon, climbing into the low to mid 30s during the early stages of next week. One thing we’ll have to keep an good eye on as temperatures warm is the potential for ice jams on our major rivers. This could lead to rapid fluctuations in river levels.