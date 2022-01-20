Wind Chill Advisory Remains in Effect, Snow chances Arrive over the Weekend

Dangerous Chills:

BRRRR! This Arctic surge is in full swing as the Stateline is waking to single-digit temperatures dangerous wind chills this morning. For some, wind chills will be less tolerable than others. That is why the National Weather Service has placed Green County up in Southern Wisconsin, along with Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties in Northern Illinois under a Wind Chill Advisory until 12PM today. Wind chills early on, especially in the areas under the advisory, will range between -15° to 25°, allowing frostbite to occur within 30-minutes if proper precautions aren’t taken.

Bitterly Cold, but Dry:

With high pressure close by, sunshine is expected to dominate our skies once again. However, winds will continue to be out of a northwesterly to northerly direction, allowing high temperatures to top out in the lower teens. Comparing that to our average numbers, this lands roughly 15° to 20° below average.

With less of a wind today, wind chills will climb towards the 0-degree mark, but should remain below-zero throughout the entirety of the day.The high pressure system mentioned previously is shown moving over the region by tomorrow afternoon, allowing sunny skies to return for Friday. A southwest shift in our winds will help pull “slightly warmer” air into the region, pushing our highs into the low 20s.

Few Systems to Watch:

As we enter the weekend, our focus will shift from the frigid Arctic cold to the “carousel” of light snow chances that are on the horizon. The first shot comes in the form of a cold front that looks to slide through the area late Saturday. Guidance continues to show a band of flurries and light snow moving in ahead of the front, resulting in minor accumulations.

Quick to follow are a pair of Alberta clipper system, one moving in early in the day on Sunday, then again on Monday. Of the two systems, forecast models showcase Monday’s system being the more potent of the two. As far as accumulations are concerned, we are still too far out in the forecasting process to formally put out numbers. However, it’ll be important to stay up-to-date with the forecast over the next few days.