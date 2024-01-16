High temperatures for some Tuesday afternoon warmed above zero degrees for the first time since this past weekend. Rockford’s high made it to zero degrees, but that number has quickly fallen back below zero as of 5pm.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY remains in place until Wednesday morning for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin as wind chills will fall to -25 degrees in some locations. This means frostbite can occur on exposed skin in a matter of 30 minutes. Be sure to dress warm if you’re heading out during that time.

The good news, temperatures Wednesday afternoon will warm into the low to mid-teens with wind chill readings finally warming above zero degrees by late afternoon! The ‘warmup’ won’t last, however, as another strong cold front arrives Thursday will help drive afternoon temperatures Friday and Saturday back down into the single digits, and overnight lows back below zero. It’s likely we’ll see another wind chill headline for late in the week as wind chills Friday night could fall as low as -30 degrees.

Winds Tuesday have been a bit gusty from the southwest at times around 30 mph. This has led to some blowing snow on north/south roads, along with some drifting. As the sun sets Tuesday evening the winds should begin to ease some, but slick roads will be possible during that time. Continue to drive with caution as some blowing snow may continue to occur in open and rural areas through Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon winds won’t be quite as strong, but we may continue to see some blowing snow.