Wind Chill Advisory through Friday Morning

Remember how yesterday we had temperatures in the mid 30s? Thanks to the passage of a strong arctic cold front, temperatures have been plunging all morning. In fact, in just a 4 hour period, the Rockford International Airport observed a temperature drop of 15 degrees.

For those that left the household this morning, we faced a little bit of everything during the early-day commute. We continued to deal with the snow that moved in during the afternoon yesterday. Snowfall totals ranged between 1" to 3" for most, with a few isolated spots closer to 3.5". Winds following the cold front passage picked up, with gusts out of the north-northwest to 30 mph blowing snow across area roads. As temperatures continue to fall, the threat for a flash freeze is there. This typically can happen when moisture leftover on the roads quickly freezes with rapidly falling temperatures. Travel and road conditions should greatly improve by the afternoon hours. The winds are still going to be problematic through the rest of the morning, but the gustiest winds are going to subside by late-afternoon.