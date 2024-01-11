Following the snow will be a cold, cold air mass set to bring our coldest temperatures so far this winter season. A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties beginning Saturday evening and lasting through Tuesday morning.

Wind chills as low as -40 degrees will be possible during that time. Frostbite to exposed skin could occur in as little as 10 minutes. Be prepared for a prolonged period of cold by the weekend, lasting through at least the middle of next week.