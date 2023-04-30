A chilly rain continues to fall area wide Sunday evening as low pressure deepens over the Great Lakes. The rain has become widespread over the last several hours and has been heavy at times. We will continue to see scattered showers throughout the evening, but the coverage should become less during the overnight.

Temperatures have been rather chilly Sunday warming only in the low to mid 40s. There won’t be much of a drop in temperatures overnight thanks to the cloud cover. Lows will dip into the upper 30s.

Northwest winds have been gusting to around 35 mph throughout the afternoon and are expected to remain blustery through the night. Wind speeds may actually increase during the day Monday as a strong low-level jet pivots around low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes. This could cause winds to gust as high as 40-45 mph throughout the afternoon.

Winds will remain strong both Monday and Tuesday but should ease up Tuesday evening as high pressure moves back in. Highs on Monday will only warm to the mid/upper 40s and then low 50s on Tuesday.