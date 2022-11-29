A strong cold front will continue to move across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Tuesday evening. Ahead of the front a line of wind-driven rain showers has developed and will quickly move through the Stateline during the evening.

These showers will continue to move east over the next couple of hours, reaching the I-39 corridor around 6pm before completely moving out of the area after 8pm. Gusty southerly winds ahead of the front have held temperatures in the low to mid 50s, but numbers are quickly falling behind the front as winds turn to the west.

The thunder risk is low area wide Tuesday evening, but an isolated thunderstorm or two is possible. This could help to enhance the gusty winds through the evening. Skies will dry out once the cold front passes, but the cloud cover does stick around through Wednesday morning. Temperatures Wednesday are only expected to reach the upper 20s, to right around 30 degrees, with wind chills in the teens for much of the afternoon.