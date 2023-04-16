Scattered rain and snow showers will continue Sunday evening before switching over to all snow for many, lasting through Monday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll counties until 7am Monday, and for Green County until 10am. In those areas, snowfall totals of 2-4 inches are possible.

Outside of the advisory 1-3 inches is likely. The snow has started to fly again Sunday evening, wrapping around a strong low-pressure system in northern Wisconsin. Heavier snowfall rates will cause visibility to fall under a mile for many late Sunday evening.

Most of the accumulations will remain on grassy and elevated surfaces, but the heavier snowfall rates could cause some minor accumulations on the lesser-traveled roadways. Reduced visibility will likely be the biggest concern through the early morning commute.

The heaviest snowfall and higher snowfall rates are expected to occur after Midnight, tapering off just after sunrise Monday. Scattered snow flurries will continue through Noon Monday with some clearing taking place during the afternoon. Temperatures, however, will have a hard time warming much above 40 degrees. We will slowly feel a warming trend through the middle of the week before temperatures once again drop back by the end of the week and weekend.

A WIND ADVISORY has also been issued for most of northern Illinois through 7pm Monday. Wind gusts from the northwest could reach as high as 45 mph Sunday night, and throughout the day Monday. High pressure moving in Monday night and Tuesday will help winds ease, allowing temperatures to climb some Tuesday afternoon. Highs will still fall short of the average, warming only to the middle 50s.