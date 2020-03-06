Wind-Driven Showers & Light Snow Thursday Evening

A strong area of low pressure moving through Upper Great Lakes Thursday evening pulled a cold front through southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois earlier in the day. Winds were quick to increase ahead of the front, as well as behind the front, gusting close to 40mph during the afternoon and evening.
While there was a little sunshine during the first half of the afternoon, cloud cover was quick to roll in with the arrival of a much cooler air mass (which has dropped temperatures into the 30s Thursday evening). Strong lift in the atmosphere, associated with the low to the north, has allowed widespread showers and snow showers to develop, now moving into parts of Illinois and Wisconsin. Overall precipitation will remain light with little, if any, accumulation expected. The rain/snow mix will continue through Midnight with drier air moving in for the start of Friday.