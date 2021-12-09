Wind-whipped snow showers likely Saturday

Clearing skies will take us into Thursday evening allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 20s early Friday. As quick as one system moves out, another one is hot on its tail and expected to move across the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes during the afternoon and evening Friday. For us, this will primarily be a rain-maker during the day Friday but as colder air wraps in around the low early Saturday, snow showers are likely through the first half of the day.

Cloud cover returns during the morning Friday as warm air arrives following a warm front Friday afternoon. The increase in moisture will allow the cloud cover to thicken up during the day, but dry air leading into the start of the event will keep much of the morning and early afternoon dry. Rain showers will increase in coverage by the afternoon, most likely after 2pm/3pm, and continue into the evening.

The rain may be heavy at times, especially by the evening, as the low level jet increases through the night. A rumble of thunder or two is not completely out of the question, especially for locations to the south and southeast. The risk for severe weather remains well to the south – stretching from near Houston, TX all the way up to northern Indiana. Parts of east-central Illinois could experience a strong/severe storm or two during the evening.

The track of the low takes it right over (or at least very close to) northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Friday night. As the low passes early Saturday a cold front will help to usher in a colder air mass, switching over any rain showers to snow showers.

A significant winter storm is set to take shape from the Rockies all the through the U.P. of Michigan, where parts of Wisconsin could see up to nearly a foot of snow Friday!

For us, only light snow and flurries are expected Saturday with minor accumulations of a dusting possible on grassy surfaces. Northwest winds will be rather strong as the low continues to deepen as it moves across northern Michigan and into southeast Canada. Wind gusts of 40-45 mph will be possible, with higher gusts possible south of Chicago and NW Indiana. The winds will calm Saturday evening with high pressure moving in. Temperatures on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 40s.