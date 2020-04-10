Wind Whipped Snow Squalls Thursday Afternoon and Evening

Temperatures dropped behind a strong cold front Wednesday afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 40s Thursday. Thursday morning started with plenty of sunshine, but the cloud cover was quick to develop during the late morning and afternoon. From the clouds, scattered rain showers mixed with snow and graupel (soft snow pellets) formed, reducing visibility down to only a few miles from time to time.
The snow squalls that formed were a result of air rapidly rising through the atmosphere. Cumulus clouds were quick to form, but didn’t grow too far in height. Underneath the clouds, snow and graupel fell. Strong winds developed during the day, with winds gusting close to 50 mph across northern Illinois. The strong winds from the afternoon have come down a little, but will still remain gusty through the night. As the sun sets, we’ve lost a little of the instability built up from earlier in the day. This will help bring an end to the wintry weather for the night. High pressure moving in Friday will leave skies partly cloudy with highs back into the low 50s.