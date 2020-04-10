Wind Whipped Snow Squalls Thursday Afternoon and Evening

Yesterday's cold front has definitely made it's presence known, bringing a chilly, breezy start to our Thursday. Temperatures as we woke up this morning were in the low to mid 30s, with wind chills down into the upper 20s in a few locations. For someone who needs to leave for work or to grab anything essential this morning, I would definitely dress warmly before stepping out the door. Maybe even brew up a nice hot cup of coffee, and a large one too. As we continue to see that transition from late winter to spring, Thursday's forecast features the potential for strong winds, snow squalls, and even a few rumbles of thunder.

A tight pressure gradient is going to be behind the strong winds we'll see throughout the day today. The low pressure system that brought our cold front through yesterday is drifting off to the Northeast, allowing an area of high pressure slide southeastward into the High Plains. The pressure in between the two is very tight. When you have such tight pressure in between two systems, it results in very strong wind gusts. For that reason, the National Weather Service has placed a wind advisory for all of our northern Illinois counties that will go into effect at 10 am this morning, stretching until 7 pm this evening.