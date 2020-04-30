Winds Ease Thursday Evening

A departing deepening low pressure system to the east and strengthening high pressure system to the west continued the gusty North wind Thursday afternoon, with peak winds gusting close to 45 mph earlier in the day. Wind gusts are still around 25 mph but should continue to ease through the rest of the evening as high pressure over the Plains moves closer to the Stateline.

Skies will remain clear and this will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 30s. Areas of fog, and perhaps patchy frost, could occur early Friday morning. Winds shifting to the southeast Friday will keep temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Cloud cover will increase Friday afternoon with the arrival of a warm front that will bring temperatures into the 70s for the weekend.