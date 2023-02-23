Strong west to northwest winds will continue Thursday night, gusting to around 35 mph. Winds will ease late in the evening down to around 25 mph at Midnight, and then 15 mph by daybreak Friday. The strong winds from Thursday afternoon continued to create issues with downed tree branches and power lines. Power outages continued Thursday and could last into the start of the weekend.

Cloud cover continues as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through. There have been a few flurries and light snow showers from time to time, but no accumulation is expected. Skies will remain mostly cloudy during the night.

Temperatures in the 30s earlier in the day have now dropped into the 20s, with chills in the teens and single digits. Overnight lows will dip into the low teens with wind chills in the low single digits.