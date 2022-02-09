Scattered snow flurries will continue Wednesday evening as a cold front moves through the Midwest. The snow impacts will be minimal, but a quick dusting is possible under some of the steadier snow showers. The chance for flurries will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with a little more sunshine peeking through for Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will warm into the upper 20s, to right around 30 degrees.

High pressure overhead Thursday will slip to our southeast late in the afternoon, switching winds around to the southwest Thursday night. As low pressure strengthens across the Upper Midwest the southwest wind will increase, gusting to around 35 mph late Thursday night. The increase in wind will actually help temperature rise during that time, coming close to 40 degrees by Friday morning! The wind will also help bring in more moisture ahead of a warm front, giving us a quick burst of snow Thursday evening.

That snow looks to move in from the west between 7pm and 8pm, but should quickly be moving out, or mixing with rain showers after Midnight. Any snow accumulations, at this point, look to be minor and under an inch. Temperatures will actually begin to climb through the night due to the strong southwest wind.

This will help switch over any wintry weather to more light rain before sunrise Friday. Those showers won’t last too long, moving south by mid-morning. As a cold front comes through Friday afternoon temperatures will fall during that time, dropping all the way down to 10 degrees Friday night and only warming to 20 degrees Saturday afternoon.