Winds increase following cold front Sunday; Wind chills in the teens Monday morning

A cold front passed through the Great Lakes Sunday afternoon as a clipper type system moved in from the northwest. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures on Sunday were able to warm into the mid and upper 40s. Clouds did increase, however, Sunday afternoon as the front approached with winds quickly shifting around to the northwest once the front passed.

Temperatures have been falling across portions of northwest Illinois with readings down in the mid 30s. As the winds increase, at times gusting close to 30 mph, wind chills have fallen into the low to mid 20s.

Our skies will remain cloudy through much of Sunday night and into Monday as a rather large area of low pressure works up from the South, moving up the East Coast. As that larger low moves east, another low will continue to dive southeast across Wisconsin and Illinois. As it does, it’s possible that there may be just enough moisture to squeeze out a few snow flurries for parts of the area during the overnight.

Lake effect snow showers will then be likely Monday for portions of northwest Indiana, as well as right along the lake shores of Chicago as gusty northwest winds come roaring down Lake Michigan. Further east, heavy snow will fall on the other side of the Great Lakes while rain showers move up the eastern seaboard. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for most of western Ohio, down through eastern Kentucky and downwind of Lake Erie from northeast Ohio into Pennsylvania.

Closer to home our skies remain cloudy Monday as the back edge of the low pressure system impacts the western Great Lakes. As temperatures Monday morning fall into the mid 20s, wind chills will also take a tumble dropping into the teens in most locations. It’s possible that a few spots across far northwest Illinois could dip into the single digits! Wind chills throughout the afternoon Monday will likely rise only to the mid 20s as the high temperature reaches the low to mid 30s. The wind will ease up a bit Monday night but wind chills into Tuesday could also fall into the upper teens. We should see more sunshine during the afternoon Tuesday as high pressure moves closer.