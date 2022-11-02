Under sun-filled skies and a steady breeze from the south, high temperatures Wednesday afternoon warmed into the low 70s area wide. A few clouds moving in this evening will turn our skies partly cloudy as overnight lows dip into the upper 40s. Cloud cover will gradually increase during the afternoon Thursday with temperatures once again reaching the low 70s, but that may be the last 70-degree day – or at least last nice 70-degree day, as rain moves in for the weekend.

The pressure gradient tightens between high pressure over the Southeast and low pressure out over the West, causing winds to increase during the day Thursday. Gusts to 30 mph are possible, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Low pressure strengthening over Iowa Friday night will cause south winds to increase even further, especially during the overnight and Saturday morning.

Gusts 40-45 mph are possible during that time, outside of the showers and isolated thunderstorms that’ll be moving through. Higher wind gusts are possible if some of the stronger showers are able to bring down the strong winds just a few thousand feet above the surface.