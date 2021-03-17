Winds increase Thursday following steady rain Wednesday night

Light rain continues to move across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening and will remain steady through much of Wednesday night. Rainfall totals of a quarter of an inch, up to half an inch, will be possible by Thursday afternoon.

Low pressure moving into northwest Arkansas has produced severe weather across the deep south Wednesday, with the threat for severe weather continuing into the overnight. Further north, light rain continues to fall over Illinois, with wintry weather a little further north. As this low moves further east Wednesday night it will continue to strengthen. This will increase the pressure gradient between the low and high pressure to the north. East winds will increase late Wednesday night, peaking through the day Thursday. East/northeast wind gusts could reach 40-45mph during the day Thursday before subsiding a bit by Thursday evening.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin beginning Thursday morning, lasting through 7pm. The strong wind gusts will make it difficult for travel for high profile vehicles and could cause light, loose weight objects to blow around.

High pressure sinking further south into the Great Lakes Thursday night will help clear out the cloud cover and calm the winds. Sunshine should return Friday with highs back in the mid and upper 40s.