Winds Increase Thursday with the Arrival of a Cold Front

Southerly winds will increase Thursday morning ahead of a cold front that is forecast to move through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin late morning. Wind gusts during the morning could reach 25-30mph, but increase from the west/northwest to 35mph during the afternoon and evening. This will make travel a little difficult, especially for those with higher profile vehicles, during the day.

The southerly winds early Thursday will bring temperatures into the 30s by sunrise, warming into the upper 40s, to near 50 degrees. Temperatures will drop following the cold front during the afternoon and evening as colder air arrives from the northwest. A few scattered showers will be possible mid-morning Thursday, with a break in the cloud cover and precipitation during the early afternoon.

Clouds are then expected to increase with the arrival of another cold front late Thursday afternoon. Scattered rain showers, and even a few flurries, will be possible during the late afternoon and evening. High pressure will then move in Thursday night leaving us with mostly sunny skies Friday.