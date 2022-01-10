Winds increase Tuesday bringing temperatures out of the teens

Monday’s high temperature of 14 degrees was the fourth time this month the temperature in Rockford has officially had a high temperature in the teens. For the first week and a half of the month, the average monthly temperature is nearly seven and a half degrees below average. Average highs this time of year should be in the upper 20s.

Monday night will be another another cold night as the low drops through the single digits, down below zero for the start of Tuesday. The forecast low is -5 degrees, but the wind chill could make it feel more like -10 to -15 degrees Tuesday morning.

Northwest winds are set to continue through Monday evening but will shift around to the southwest Tuesday morning, gusting to around 30 mph throughout Tuesday afternoon. The southwest wind will bring temperatures into the mid and upper 20s by late afternoon, increasing into the low 30s by Tuesday night. Wind chills, however, throughout the day will feel more like the teens and low 20s.

West winds on Wednesday will prevent temperatures from falling behind another cold front, with highs holding in the low to mid 30s. The cold front could bring with it a few flurries or even a couple of sprinkles late Wednesday into Thursday.