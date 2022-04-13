A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin beginning Thursday at 10am, lasting through Thursday evening. Wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible throughout the afternoon.

A deepening low pressure system moving across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes will continue to strengthen through the night Wednesday, into Thursday morning. As it does, the pressure gradient around the low will tighten, causing west/southwest winds to increase through late morning and early afternoon. The increasing wind will cause difficult travel on north/south roads, especially for high profile vehicles, as well as potentially on some east/west roads. Small tree limbs could also break as a result of the strong winds, an any loose or unsecured objects outdoors could be blown around.

The strong wind gusts will subside some late Thursday evening, but are still expected to gust around 30-35 mph during the day Friday.