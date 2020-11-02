Windy and cold Sunday followed with quickly warming temperatures

Officially the high temperature for Sunday will go down in the record books as 51 degrees. But that high was achieved shortly after Midnight. A rather strong cold front came through early in the morning – as indicated by the increasing northwest wind – and held temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for much of the afternoon.

Winds have eased some and under a clear sky overnight lows will dip into the low 20s, with a few spots possibly falling into the upper teens. A light breeze from the west and southwest will push wind chills down into the teens area wide. Despite the cold start Monday, temperatures during the afternoon will rebound back into the low 50s. Winds will remain rather gusty from the southwest, at times gusting 25-30 mph.

The warming will continue through the rest of the week and a mid and upper level ridge builds across much of the country. This will push temperatures into the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs warming into the upper 60s (possibly low 70s) by the end of the week and upcoming weekend. Keep in mind our average highs are in the mid 50s. Even though temperatures will be warming through the week, our overall rain chances look to remain fairly limited as well. This will leave us with dry skies through at least next Sunday morning. It does look like a rather strong cold front will move through some time early the following week bringing temperatures back down, as well as our next chance for rain.