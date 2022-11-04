We had an active day of weather, with showers and even a few storms moving through parts of the Stateline throughout much of the day. A strong low-pressure system is inching closer and closer, bringing the gloomy weather with it. Winds also ramp up significantly overnight, gusting to around 40 or 45 miles per hour by early tomorrow morning.

Winds are the main story tomorrow, with sustained winds out of the South around 20-30 mph and gusts upwards of 50-55 mph. Despite these winds, temperatures reach their high of around 60° very early on, and we will spend most of the afternoon in the 40s. With the winds, it will feel like temperatures are in the 30s. Rain showers and a few storms also remain possible, especially early on in the day. We eventually clear out by the evening.

Winds pick up so strongly due to a very strong low-pressure system approaching from the Southern Plains. Winds spin counter-clockwise around low-pressure systems, and the lower the pressure, the stronger the winds. The low-level jet describes winds a few thousand feet in the air. These wind speeds will be close to 80 mph at times. Some of those strong winds can be translated down to the surface, leading to sustained winds around 20-30 mph tomorrow afternoon.

Because of this, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire Stateline. This goes into effect at 4AM tonight and lasts until 7PM in the evening. Winds could gust upwards of 50-55 mph, just shy of the criteria for a High Wind Warning.

This strong low will move from the Southern Plains to the upper Midwest by early tomorrow morning, and it will continue to bring rain and strong winds with it. The low itself will pass just to the West and North of the Stateline.

Rain showers increase in coverage overnight tonight, with some heavier showers and even a few storms possible through the early morning hours.

We will see some dry time overnight, but as the cold front finally works across the Stateline, a line of showers and storms will form with the strong winds accompanying it. These winds, along with the proximity of the front, could provide a small chance of a brief spin-up tornado or two. This chance is very conditional on many things coming together, but that chance is there. If any tornadoes form, they would likely be short-lived and weaker.

We will see some mostly dry conditions tomorrow afternoon and evening, but a few sprinkles cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s and it will feel like the 30s with the wind.

While the first half of the weekend is very active, we will quiet down for Sunday into early next week. Temperatures will still hover a bit above normal but remain in the upper 50s to mid 60s through much of next week. There are still some uncertainties in the timing of the system for next week, but we could be looking at a much cooler start to the week after next.