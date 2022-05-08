Saturday was a beautiful start to Mother’s Day Weekend with temperatures soaring past the 50s we had Friday. Highs reached the mid to upper 60s all across the Stateline, we even had a few places hit 70 degrees thanks to the ample amount of sunshine.

It’s still a chilly start to the day but temperatures will warm up fast Sunday. As of 5am temperatures are in the 40s in most places with wind chills a few degrees cooler than air temperatures.

Overall Mother’s Day is looking fairly nice. The only difference is there will not be nearly as much sunshine and winds will pick up. Expect winds between 10-20mph with gusts up to 30-35mph Sunday.

Also, a few very isolated showers cannot completely be ruled out with increasing clouds Sunday afternoon, but this will not amount to anything. The next shot at widespread showers will hold off until next week.

The good news continues as the warmer weather is here to stay for some time. After today, it will be even warmer with temperatures dipping into the 80s, even close to the 90 degree mark Tuesday and a few days next week. The much warmer weather is due to a blocking pattern, or when one low pressure system sitting west of here, and one east, is forcing the jet to go much further northward, allowing the warm air from the south to expand into our area. Expect temperatures to be about 10-20 degrees above normal for the work week next week.

The Storm Prediction Center now has areas northwest of the Stateline under a slight risk, two out of five, for seeing severe weather Monday and Monday night. The marginal, level one out of five, did get expanded into the Galena area, very far northwest areas of the Stateline. Our threats across Northern Illinois/Southern Wisconsin remain low. We will see gusty winds, but any storms or cells will weaken before reaching the Stateline.