Windy Days Ahead, Temperatures Get a Case of the “Ups & Downs” into the Weekend

Feeling Very Fall-Like:

At exactly 2:21PM Wednesday afternoon, we made the seasonal transition from Summer to 🍁 Autumn 🍂, and it definitely felt like it to. A blustery wind out of the north limited our high temperatures to the mid to upper 60s, making for the first 60-degree day since July 8th.

As we prepare to jump into the first full day of Autumn, a repeat of Wednesday’s weather can be expected before temperatures get a case of the “ups and downs” into the weekend.

Another Breezy Day:

For those heading out early, you’ll likely want to grab or put on something warm. Fall is definitely making it’s presence known this morning as we’re is waking up to temperatures in the 40s. Some areas to the north in central and northern Wisconsin are under a FROST advisory this morning. Thankfully, our temperatures will be too warm for an advisory to be issued locally.

A pesky upper-level low over the Great Lakes region will continue to swirl in cloud cover, especially for areas along and east of I-39. But as high pressure inches closer from the west, the clouds we see during the morning hours will give way to increasing sunshine this afternoon. Winds however will still be a big part of today’s forecast, as north-northwest winds will be capable of gusting up to 25 mph at times. This will help bring another day in the mid to upper 60s before warmer winds take over for Friday.

Windy Days Ahead:

By Friday morning, the same high pressure system is expected to shift to our southeast, allowing winds to switch to the southwest. Ahead of an approaching cold front, the pressure at the surface will tighten, allowing winds to ramp up once again for the afternoon hours.

Winds could peak around 25 to 30 mph, pushing our daily highs near or at the 80-degree mark. Along with this cold front does come a chance for a few showers, mainly during the late-evening and early overnight hours. Conditions look to rapidly dry out and cool-down into Saturday, with temperatures back down near 70-degrees. 80s do make a quick return beginning Sunday, continuing well into next week.