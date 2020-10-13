Windy days ahead

Winds were quick to shift around to the northwest Monday following a cold front that came through earlier in the day, bringing wind-driven showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms through early afternoon. Wind gusts around 30 mph were felt through much of Monday afternoon but have since calmed with high pressure moving through.
The ridge of high pressure will move through Monday night, allowing winds to shift around to the southwest by daybreak Tuesday. Low pressure moving through northern Minnesota and Wisconsin will pull a warm front into Wisconsin mid-morning Tuesday. Clouds will likely increase during the morning with a few isolated showers across central Wisconsin. The pressure gradient will strengthen between the low to the north and high pressure to the southeast. This will cause southwest winds to gust as high as 30-35 mph during the afternoon. A cold front will move through Tuesday evening, only to be followed by another warm front early Wednesday. Winds will be gusty Wednesday afternoon, peaking around 30-35 mph.