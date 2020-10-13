Windy days ahead

My goodness! I hope you were about to get outside, and enjoy the beautiful weather we saw over the weekend. Even with a cold front sliding through late in the day on Saturday, we saw plenty of sunshine and highs climb into the low 80s. Sunday started out pretty cloudy, but any cloud cover did give way to sunny skies late in the day. As we begin the new work week, we are trading in the sun-filled skies for our first rain chances in a little over a week.

If your morning routine took you out the door early on, you likely stayed clear of this morning's rain chances. For the most part, the Stateline woke up to increasing clouds and mild temperatures as shower activity remained in eastern Iowa. If your schedule takes you out the door at a later time this morning, make sure to grab the rain gear before heading out. Model guidance continues to show rain chances increasing after 9-10AM, and continuing until 2-3PM, so about a three to four hour window for rain to accumulate. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, especially with the initial surge of shower activity. Although severe weather is out of the question, small hail and gusty winds are a possibility. Once that cold front fully slides through, gusty southeast winds this morning will shift to the northwest, ushering in a very dry air mass for this evening and for the overnight hours.