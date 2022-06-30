Windy Thursday:

Thursday calls for more suns. However, a tightened pressure gradient in between a high pressure system to the east and a cold front to the northwest will increase our winds by the mid-day hours.

Winds will generally be out of the south or southwest, with gusts pushing 30-35 mph. That, along with the fact our ground is very dry, will elevate the fire risk across the region.

To be safe, make sure to limit or even postpone any burning that you have planned as any fire can spread easily in these conditions. Ahead of the approaching cold front, high temperatures for a few will peak in the lower 90s. Thankfully, today’s 90-degree weather is a one-day event.

Rain Potential Friday:

Clouds are expected to thicken up some overnight, with a round of scattered showers and t-storms arriving shortly before sunrise. Unfortunately, this doesn’t look like it will be a beneficial rain as the potential for a washout or even severe weather is highly unlikely. With that being said, it wouldn’t hurt to have the umbrella on hand for Friday morning’s commute.

Guidance shows tomorrow’s rain making a quick exit before mid-day, allowing some sunshine to appear during the afternoon. Because the cold front occurs during the morning hours, highs will take a tumble from the lower 90s today to the lower 80s Friday.

4th of July Weekend:

Behind Friday’s cold front, an area of high pressure takes over, allowing sunshine to return for a good chunk of the holiday weekend. Along with the dry weather does come a quick warm up as highs both Saturday and Sunday peak in the upper 80s. Forecast models continue to show a “backdoor” cold front sinking down from the north late in the day on the 4th.

We’ll likely need to keep an eye on this frontal boundary for the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms. As I said yesterday, we’re still a few days so of course the forecast will change as we inch closer. But if you have any big plans to celebrate the 4th, be sure to stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Warn Weather App!