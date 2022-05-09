Windy, Warmer Monday:

First off, I hope all the wonderful mom’s out there had a relaxing Mother’s Day. While we didn’t see as much sunshine yesterday, temperatures still had no issues warming into the upper 60s.

With cloud cover sticking around for much of the overnight hours, temperatures slowly fell into the upper 50s, making for a much more comfortable start to our day. Much of the day will be spent under a partly sunny sky and with a bit of a gusty wind. Winds throughout the day will be out of the southeast, gusting up to 35-40 mph at times. Highs as of a result will peak on either side of the 80-degree mark.

While the warmer air just above the surface keeps a tight lid on thunderstorm development for much of the day, a few isolated showers or t-storms will be possible into the early stages of Tuesday.

For now, the Storm Prediction Center has placed areas to our west/northwest under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. The only portion of the Stateline that is under any risk for severe weather is northwest Jo-Daviess County which has been placed under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5).

The Warm-Up Continues:

Winds turn more to the south for Tuesday, allowing temperatures to climb further into the 80s. With that being said, our forecast high of 87° falls a couple of degrees short of the record high for May 10th which is 91° set back in 2011.

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the work week, with the only day for record heat being Thursday. Along with the climb in temperatures comes a jump in humidity as dew points will remain in the mid to upper 60s, making it feel quite muggy. And it wouldn’t be a summer-like stretch without a daily chance for a shower or thunderstorm. It’s not until this weekend where a cold front is scheduled to slide through, cooling us back down into the 70s.