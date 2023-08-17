Few Storms Early:

Following what was a beautiful August afternoon across the 815, clouds increased as our next cold front approached from the northwest.

For the most part, the strongest activity associated with this frontal boundary has remained to our north and northeast. However, precipitation will extend southwestward enough to where we could get in on a few showers and thunderstorms before mid-morning.

Windy Afternoon:

Thankfully, the timing of this morning’s chances will severely limit any threat for severe weather. Once the frontal passage is complete, expect skies to gradual clear into the afternoon. At the same time, winds become quite strong out of the northwest, with gusts ranging from 30-35 mph at times. This will once again leave our highs for the second straight day in the upper 70s.

Winds are expected to remain breezy during the evening commute, but lighten up for the overnight hours. With clear skies and light winds in place, radiational cooling will commence allowing temperatures to end up in the low 50s by Friday morning.

Hazy Skies Friday:

Sunshine returns for Friday. However, it will be hazy sunshine as we see a bit more wildfire smoke track into the western Great Lakes. Some of that smoke unfortunately may reach ground level, making air quality difficult for some.

With winds being more oriented out of the south and southwest Friday afternoon, high temperatures will land on either side of 80-degrees. As a strengthening heat dome slides into the Midwest, temperatures will climb over the weekend and into next week. Expect highs to be in the upper 80s Saturday afternoon, with low 90s possible Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.