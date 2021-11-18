Windy Thursday Ahead, Weather Cooperates for Tonight’s Partial Lunar Eclipse

Split Down The Middle:

The Stateline has experienced quite the roller coaster ride when it comes to our daily high temperatures during the month of November. If we set aside the only seasonable day which was back on the 5th, the amount of above-average days and below-average days is split right down the middle. With that being said, the fluctuation in our temperatures is expected to continue thanks to the strong frontal boundary that came through Wednesday morning.

Windy, Cold Thursday:

The frigidly cold air that we’re waking up to this morning makes yesterday’s warmth feel like a distant memory. Temperatures this time around are starting off 25° to 30° cooler, with most registering in the upper 20s and low 30s. It goes without saying that you’ll want to put on a few extra layers before it’s time to step out the door. Sunshine kicks the day off, but a disturbance sliding in from the Upper Great Plains will help clouds gather by the mid-day hours. This does bring the potential for a few flurries this afternoon.

But the combination of the increase in clouds, plus today’s gusty northwest wind will limit high temperatures to the upper 30s. If you plan to travel, especially during the afternoon and early-evening hours, use extra caution. Winds will be strongest during this time frame, with gusts peaking between 30-35 mph.

Guidance does show clouds clearing out, and winds easing up a bit as we head into the overnight hours. For those that have their alarms set to view tonight’s partial lunar eclipse, it looks like the weather will cooperate for us to view the entire event.

Tonight’s Partial Lunar Eclipse:

Although the weather remains dry overnight, it’s the cold you’ll want to prepare for if you plan on viewing tonight’s lunar eclipse. Temperatures when the eclipse maxes out (around 3:02AM) will be dropping into the mid to low 20s, with wind chills registering in the teens. The heavier coat will be a must, along with a few extra layers. The same goes for those heading out Friday morning. Another quiet weather day on Friday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies on tap. Temperature, while still below-average, will end up closer to the 40-degree mark by the afternoon.