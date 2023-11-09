Windy Thursday:

Today is going to be another on of those days to hold on your hats, eyelashes, and toupees! It will also be a day to secure loose items!

In the wake of yesterday’s rainfall, all is quiet on this Thursday morning. However, with a strengthening jet aloft, surface winds will also strengthen as we head into the afternoon. Winds will primarily be out of the west, gusting up to 30-40 mph, especially between 11AM-4PM.

This will mainly bring bumpy travel to north and south oriented roadways, such as I-39, Illinois 251, and Illinois 84 out in Jo-Daviess County.

So if you plan to travel, especially during the mid-day hours where winds will be strongest, keep a firm grip on that steering wheel. Aside from today’s windy outlook, sunshine will be present from start to finish, with highs climbing into the low 50s.

V-Day Weekend:

Winds won’t be as strong on Friday. But since they will be lightly blowing out of the northwest, highs will fall back a few degrees. Expect temperatures to peak in the upper 40s under a mix of clouds and sun. More of the same will be on the table for Veterans Day.

Clouds will increase somewhat overnight Saturday into Sunday as a weak disturbance tracks in from the west. This may be enough for a spotty sprinkle or shower early Sunday.

Otherwise, expect conditions to slowly dry out by Sunday afternoon, with dry conditions lasting into early next week. Not only that, the warming trend that begins over the holiday weekend will carry on into the first half of next week. Highs will make the climb from the low 50s Sunday afternoon to the low 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday!