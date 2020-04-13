Windy & Unseasonably Cold Start to the Week, Wind Advisory Issued

Big chances have arrived for the start of the week after a strong cold front swept through the area yesterday. Once the rain fully moved out earlier this morning, the front left behind a good amount of cloud cover, and very gusty winds.

The strong storm system that brought severe storms to the Deep South and heavy snow to many across the Upper Midwest is behind the gusty winds today. This system now over the Great Lakes, has caused a tight pressure gradient to form between itself, and a weak high pressure system over the central plains. Meteorologically speaking, the tighter the pressure gradient, the stronger the wind gusts. Fortunately, winds won’t be as strong as they were last Thursday, but still strong enough for the issuance of an advisory. A wind advisory is now in effect for the entire Stateline area until 7 PM this evening. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph are expected throughout the day, with the potential for 45 mph wind gusts. Early Monday has seen wind gusts approaching 40 mph already, keeping wind chills in the 20s at times.

The strongest winds are expected to be felt this morning into the early afternoon. For those that have to be traveling early on today, have a firm grip on that steering wheel. These winds will make traveling difficult for some, especially those that drive a high-profile vehicle. If you are staying home, be sure to secure any loose objects that you have around your yard. Because the next time you take a peek outside, your trash can may blow into your neighbors yard, or even down the street. These gusty northwesterly winds will bring an early-march like feel to the Stateline this afternoon, keeping highs in the lower 40s. Morning clouds are forecast to gradually dissipate through the day, giving way to a mix of clouds and sun for the second half of the day.

Now, an upper-level low is going to be sending a few upper-level disturbances our way over the next few days. This will lead to a few opportunities to see a few mid-April snowflakes, the first of which comes in later in the day on Tuesday, and then again on Wednesday. High temperatures for both Tuesday & Wednesday will remain well below average, by nearly 15° to 20°. Fortunately, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. A warmer air mass looks to settle in towards the weekend, bringing temps back into the upper 50s for highs. Boy, I just can’t wait to be forecast 60s and 70s again …