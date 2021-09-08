Windy Wednesday Ahead, Remaining Fall-Like into Thursday

Cooling Down:

The Stateline is waking up to a whole different air-mass this morning thanks to the cold front that plowed through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures early Wednesday morning are sitting in the low to mid 50s, a good 5° to 15° cooler compared to 24 hours ago. With that being said, you may want to grab a light jacket or sweatshirt before you step out the door this morning. Actually, I would keep that light jacket or sweatshirt somewhere where it will be easily accessible as the next few days kick off with a fall-like feel in the air.

Windy Wednesday:

Along with the warmer attire, be sure to grab a pair of sunglasses. Wednesday begins on a sun-filled note, with a few clouds popping up after mid-day. For the second straight day, gusty winds will a big part of the forecast, as northwest could gust up to 25-30 mph throughout the afternoon.

A breeze will linger into the evening commute. But we should fully see these winds subside as we roll into the overnight hours. As cooler air continues to be pulled in, our afternoon highs take a big hit, dropping from the upper 80s Tuesday to the upper 70s this afternoon. More of the same can be expected for Thursday, minus the gusty winds. The weather should be perfect for outdoor daily activities, with cool nights to enjoy. With both nights falling close to the 50-degree mark.

Summer Isn’t Over:

While this brief cool-down brings us a little taste of fall, just know that summer isn’t over quite yet. As we approach the weekend, our daily highs will get a little boost thanks to a shift in our winds. Friday features highs in the low 80s, with temperatures inching closer to the 90-degree mark by Saturday afternoon. And you guessed it! Along with the uptick in high temperatures comes a slight uptick in humidity, with dew points climbing into the low to mid 60s. According to the latest long-range outlooks issued by the Climate Prediction Center, it seems that we hold onto this above average trend into the middle of September.