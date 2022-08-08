Sunday was a busy start to the morning with heavy rain. Over the last 24 hours some areas received more than 4 inches of rainfall! Especially the freeport area where we have had reports of 10 plus inches.

Similar yet again Monday morning, we are watching a line of very heavy showers and storms move through the area. Rain will continue to obscure visibility out there through Monday morning and through the early afternoon so be careful while traveling.

Showers are expected to become more isolated by the afternoon but there will be a lot of heavy slow moving rain Monday morning. Rainfall rates are currently up to about 1+ inches of rain per hour.

We have a Flash Flood Warning still for Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties until 9:45am (this got extended) and now additionally for Winnebago and Boone Counties until 8am. It is possible that we see these extended due to the heavy rain still moving through the area and that is expected through Monday morning. Northern Dekalb County and Northern Ogle County were both added to a Flash Flood Warning until 10:00am.

Stateline areas are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in most areas early Monday morning so it is a mild and a muggy start to the day.

Monday afternoon daytime highs will be in the upper 70s. Overnight Monday, temperatures will be a little bit cooler and come down to a comfy level right near the 60 degree mark, much different from the last few evenings. Winds will be between 20-25mph again Monday so similar to what we have had over the last few days. Monday night winds will calm down a little bit more with gusts only reaching 15mph. Tuesday winds are expected to calm down.

We keep a small chance of rain in the forecast Tuesday and then again Thursday. Wednesday will be the best day to get outside to enjoy the sunshine and better temperatures. Temperatures will only be in the upper 70s/lower 80s most days this week so a change from the warmer weather we had out there last week.