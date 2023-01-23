The above normal trend we’ve become accustomed to this winter season may be coming to an end as a pattern change pushes quite a bit of cold air down into the lower 48. The return of the cold also means an increased chance for a little wintry weather, the first of which will arrive Monday evening.

Clouds were able to clear just enough to give us a glimpse of the sun during the afternoon and evening. A much-welcomed sight! Whatever clearing took place, however, will fill back in with cloud cover ahead of a weakening cold front that is expected to move across south-central Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Light snow flurries have been occurring to the north in Wisconsin, and some of those make sneak down into the Stateline later tonight. With those flurries, freezing drizzle may also occur during the night – roughly between 9pm/10pm and 5am. While the chance for freezing drizzle is low, it may be just enough to cause some issues on the roads and for the morning commute. Be sure to use caution and give yourself a little extra time in the morning.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side, especially towards the end of the week as a strong cold front sweeps through. Highs Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will warm to the low 30s – which is still a little above average – but will drop into the 20s, and then possibly teens, for the weekend and start of next week.

The colder air will also bring an increased chance in snow showers, beginning first Wednesday. A strong low-pressure system will move to the south of the Stateline Tuesday and Wednesday. The track right now has the low a little too far south to give northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin any significant snowfall, but an inch or two is possible. A shift to the north would mean a slightly higher chance for accumulating snowfall.

Following Wednesday’s storm system there remain a few more opportunities for light snow this week: Friday and late Saturday night, into Sunday. This cooler pattern could also stick around into the beginning of February as longer-range outlooks support a higher probability for below average temperatures.