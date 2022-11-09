Temperatures Thursday afternoon are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s, possibly tying or breaking a record high for the 10th of November. The forecast high for Thursday is 73 degrees, the record high is 74 degrees set back in 2020. But those 70s are likely to be the last as an unseasonably cold air mass swings across the Midwest and Great Lakes, causing temperatures to fall quickly into Friday morning.

A powerful cold front will move through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin around Midnight Thursday. As it does, a cold rush of air will follow bringing temperatures down into the 30s by sunrise Friday! That’ll be nearly a 40-degree temperature drop from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning!

Northwest winds remain strong during the day Friday, gusting around 25 mph through the afternoon. Wind chills Friday morning will fall into the low 20s, with chills around 30 degrees Friday afternoon. By Saturday morning, wind chills are forecast to fall into the teens.