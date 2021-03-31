Winter-Like Chill Arrives, Sticks Around Into the Beginning of April

Mild March:

Yesterday’s high temperatures of 65° at KRFD marked the 21s above-average day during the month of March. However, mild temperatures will be a thing of the past thanks to yesterday’s cold frontal passage. This has set the stage for old man winter to make a comeback, crashing temperatures right before the Easter holiday weekend.

Chilly Wednesday:

I hope you weren’t too quick to your winter jacket away. That, along with a pair of gloves, will be a necessity before stepping out this morning as this winter-like air-mass settles in. Temperatures to start are sitting in the upper 20s, a good 10° to 20° cooler compared to 24 hours ago. If that doesn’t bring a chill to your spine, shall I mention wind chills? Thanks to a lingering and stubborn west-northwesterly breeze, wind chills for a few are in the teens. Yikes. You’ll definitely need to bundle up before heading out. That will likely be the case for the rest of the work week. However, Wednesday does feature sunshine, especially early on. Guidance continues to show a few more clouds, along the possibility for the stray shower, streaming in during the afternoon. High temperatures to round out the month of March only topping out in the low 40s. Today is going to be one of those day where a few spots may not make it out of the upper 30s.

Winter-Like Chill:

As we’ve mentioned, winter’s stay here in the Stateline will be very brief as warmer temperatures slide in for Easter weekend. However, if the warm weather has prompted you to begin planting your garden, you’ll want to make sure those plants are covered before heading to bed. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 20s both Thursday and Friday morning which could bring some harm to those plants. As an area of high pressure shifts to our southeast, this will help push this winter-like air-mass out, allowing warmer temperatures to filter in by Easter weekend. Like we said, this cooldown is only brief!

Easter Sunday:

As today’s trough makes it way out, a ridge of high pressure takes control of the central U.S. This will bring quiet, sunny, yet somewhat breezy weather for when the Easter bunny arrives. Easter begins on a mild note with temperatures in the upper 40s, soaring into the low 70s by the afternoon. It’s been quite some time since the Stateline has seen highs in the 70s. You would have to go all the way back to November 10th to find the last one.