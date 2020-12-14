Winter-Like Chill Kicks Off the New Work Week, Warmer by the Weekend

We had quite the range as far as snowfall totals are concerned from this past weekend’s snowstorm. Rockford ended up on the lower end of the spectrum, only observing 0.4″ of snow, while areas across northwest Illinois and southern Wisconsin saw totals between 5″ to 8″. Not only did winter finally make an appearance, it’s making a statement as we roll into the new work week with that chill.

Be sure to bundle up Monday morning before heading to work or school. The combination of clearing skies and fresh snow on the ground made for a chilly start for some than others. The difference in temperatures from Rockford to Freeport is a great example on how fresh snow can impact surface temperatures. A few spots including Freeport, Galena, and Monroe all feel into the teens this morning, while the rest of the Stateline landed in the low to mid 20s. Winds overnight into this morning were a little breezy, which made it feel a bit chillier for early-goers. Wind chills dipped into the single-digits for some, especially for areas to the north and west. Better have that heavier jacket with you this afternoon, as this cold start is a sign of things to come.

Thanks to a cold front that slide through the Stateline this morning, a chilly but dry air mass will spill in from the Upper Midwest. Under a mix of clouds and sunshine, high temperatures will end up in the low 30s. Which does sound cold when you think about it, but low 30s is typically what our average highs tend to be at this point in December. Although we see that brisk morning breeze simmer down some by the afternoon, wind chills will be stuck in the teens. So, it is safe to say that you’ll need that extra layer or two if you have plans to be out and about later on. Conditions by the time the evening commute rolls around should be quiet, making for a smooth ride home.

The bigger question is, how much longer will we be dealing with this winter-like chill. Fortunately, today and tomorrow will be the coolest days of the upcoming 7 days. Temperatures through the work week slowly climb back to near 40°, as winds will be more southeasterly by Thursday, and then out of the south-southwest by Friday. But of course, there’s a catch. Although above average temperatures return, not much sunshine will go along with it. Each day of the upcoming work week features at least some cloud cover, with the best chances to enjoy some sunshine today and on Thursday. According to the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, it seems that we keep this above average trend into the Christmas Holiday. This comes after we observed the warmest Christmas on record last year with a high of 59°.