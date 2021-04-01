Winter-Like Chill Lingers, Opening Day Forecast

Mild March:

March is now in the books. While the month ended on a winter-like note, March 2021 now stands as the 9th warmest on record. This cold “curveball” thrown by mother nature does stick around for the beginning of April, but temperatures are expected rebound nicely into Easter weekend.

Thursday’s Lingering Chill:

It’s no joke when I say that April is starting off to a winter-like note. Winds at the surface overnight shifted to the north, pulling in the “brunt” of this Canadian air-mass into the region. If you’re planning on heading out early, be sure to bundle up, or have your heavier jacket with you. Temps before sunrise fell into the low 20s for most spot, with wind chills down into the teens. Yikes. Similar to yesterday, I’d keep the extra layers with you as our afternoon highs look to only top out in the low 40s. Thankfully, cloud cover won’t be as much of an issue as it was on Wednesday. Skies look to remain mostly sunny, with high pressure sliding overhead early tonight. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the low to mid 20s by Friday morning.

Opening Day Forecast:

Welp! If you’re a huge baseball fan like me, today marks the beginning of the 2021 MLB season. All 30 teams, including the Brewers, Cubs, and White Sox are set to take the field. Forecast-wise, a little chilly for the Brewers and Cubs as they open up at home. While the sun will be shining, it’s going to be breezy and chilly with temps in the low to mid 30s for first pitch. The best forecast of the three teams goes to the White Sox who are opening up their season against the Angels in Anaheim. It’s going to be a late one. Game starts at 9:05PM, with temperatures still sitting in the upper 70s.