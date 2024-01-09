Snow is coming down pretty good across the entire Stateline and road conditions are continuing to deteriorate quickly. The majority of the area is already checking in between 1-3″ of snowfall so far this morning.

*NOTE most of these snowfall reports are from 6-7am so totals are likely higher than this by now.

According to Wisconsin and Illinois’ Department of Transportation, most of the area is seeing partially snow-covered roads. Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties, where the snow is falling a bit more on the heavier side, is reporting completely covered roads. Green, DeKalb, and Whiteside deal with mostly covered roadways. This is a 12:00pm update and this will continue to fluctuate the entire day and night.

Visibilities are down to around a mile or less almost entirely across the Stateline. With heavy snow continuing to fall, visibilities will likely drop to around a quarter of a mile at times. Stay off the roads if you can. If you have to be out, drive with caution and allow plenty of extra time.

Heavy wet snow will continue to fall and lead to worsening road conditions especially Tuesday afternoon and evening. With temperatures falling below freezing level overnight, there will be several slick spots on roadways overnight.