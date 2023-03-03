Southward Shift:

Once again, mother nature teased northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin with the potential for a late-season winter storm. Unfortunately, the likelihood of that happening has dropped significantly as forecast models have continued to show a southward trend in the storm’s overall track. For those who didn’t want snow, this is music to your ears.

Taking into account the southward shift, the National Weather Service has placed areas south of Chicago, in extreme northern Indiana, and in the southern half of Michigan under a Winter Storm Warning. On the outskirts of the warning is a Winter Weather Advisory. Locally, no winter alerts are currently in place.

If you are heading out this morning, expect a mostly cloudy but dry start with temperatures in the low 30s. It won’t be until the late-morning and early-afternoon hours in which an influx of moisture will result in a light mix of rain and snow.

However, hi-res models leave the best chances for areas along and south of Interstate 88 and even to the east of interstate 39. Post-evening commute, any precipitation that is around the area looks to wrap up, leaving us dry overnight. Skies from there will slowly turn partly cloudy, with overnight lows falling back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Weekend Forecast:

The best opportunity for sunshine Saturday will be early on in the day. Towards the late morning and early afternoon, a weak cold front is scheduled to sweep across the region. This will bring not only more cloud cover but also a small chance for a passing shower or two.

Highs temperatures aim to peak in the upper 40s Saturday afternoon, and then again Sunday afternoon. A better chance for rain will become present late Sunday night into the early portions of Monday as a secondary system lifts into the Great Lakes from the Midwest. With the track of this storm being primarily to the west, highs will climb a bit further, landing in the low 50s Monday afternoon.